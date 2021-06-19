All Sports (SOC) Price Hits $0.0237 on Exchanges

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $35.61 million and approximately $23.10 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, All Sports has traded down 48.5% against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00059681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.29 or 0.00738603 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00043474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00083796 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

