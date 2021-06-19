Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of research firms have commented on ATI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

ATI stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 169,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 96,664 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 45,809 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

