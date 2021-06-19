Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 29,972 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,972 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.67% of Summit Materials worth $21,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 973.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 667,354 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Summit Materials by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

SUM stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.