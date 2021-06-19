Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of Chewy worth $25,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,037,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,328,973 shares of company stock valued at $514,655,134 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CHWY. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $78.50 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,925.00, a P/E/G ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Chewy’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

