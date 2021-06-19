Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 680,984 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.17% of PulteGroup worth $23,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $53.67 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

