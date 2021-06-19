Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,201 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.12% of Extra Space Storage worth $21,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,894,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 14,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,127,000 after buying an additional 119,213 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 36.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 149.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,005 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $159.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.88 and a twelve month high of $162.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.98.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

