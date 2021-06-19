Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 103.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,847 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.41% of Omnicell worth $23,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after buying an additional 241,675 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after buying an additional 615,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after buying an additional 470,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,936,000 after buying an additional 55,384 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $143.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.28. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.60, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.