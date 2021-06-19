Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $21.28 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,521 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $21,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after buying an additional 4,027,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after purchasing an additional 412,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 438,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 260,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $137.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $93.87 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

