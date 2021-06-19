Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $22.59 Million Stock Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,490 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.90% of Axonics worth $22,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 713.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,048,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 919,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after buying an additional 568,745 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,159,000 after buying an additional 536,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2,336.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 369,795 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,036,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $1,540,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,818,185.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,248.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,371 shares of company stock worth $16,560,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

AXNX opened at $62.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.04. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 9.50.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.