Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $22.85 Million Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,036 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,527 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.25% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $22,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,993,000 after buying an additional 7,718,948 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 918.7% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,390,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,579 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $597,889,000 after acquiring an additional 944,551 shares during the period. Merk Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $20,322,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 830,994 shares during the period. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.46.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.58.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

