Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $26.19 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,916 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.22% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $26,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 541,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51,603 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,051,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,941,000 after buying an additional 1,294,377 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.14 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

