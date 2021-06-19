Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $27.61 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,369 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of Otis Worldwide worth $27,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 64,146 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 23.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after buying an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 5,534,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,803,000 after purchasing an additional 875,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $54.44 and a 12-month high of $81.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

