Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,274,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,463 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.87% of Livent worth $22,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Livent by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 61,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Livent by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,228 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter worth $906,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Livent by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.58 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

