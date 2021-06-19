Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245,783 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.10% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $25,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $2,077,684,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $271,842,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,138,000 after acquiring an additional 400,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $182.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $193.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.73%.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

