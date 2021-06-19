Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.07% of The Hershey worth $24,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in The Hershey by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

The Hershey stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $175.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

