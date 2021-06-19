Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 96,187 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,187 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.41% of The Timken worth $25,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 41.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Timken by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $78.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $41.74 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

