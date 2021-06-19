Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $25.22 Million Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 982,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,216,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.17% of Liberty Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $97,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $232,000. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $423,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,087.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,846,373.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $822,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,212 shares of company stock valued at $4,231,002. 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

LBTYA opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

