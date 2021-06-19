Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,647 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Carnival Co. & worth $22,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.