Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 289,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,429 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.48% of Power Integrations worth $23,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POWI. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $159,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

