AllSafe Hits 1-Day Volume of $363.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $238,208.42 and $363.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000534 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001299 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 145.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

