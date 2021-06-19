ALLY Market Cap Reaches $12.34 Million (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. ALLY has a total market cap of $12.34 million and $122,813.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ALLY has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00057185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00024548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00725209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00043304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00083204 BTC.

About ALLY

ALY is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALLY is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

