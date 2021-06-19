Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Bradley Mark J.’s 9th Largest Position

Bradley Mark J. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.2% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $16.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,511.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,665,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,543.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,378.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

