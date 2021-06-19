Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,515.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,511.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,378.90. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,543.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,849,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 52,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,390,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $1,229,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

