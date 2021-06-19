Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $32.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,402.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,455.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,332.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

