Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,627,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742,663 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.22% of Altria Group worth $1,157,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 24,095,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,339,188. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

