Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,726 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 669,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,071,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,486.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,308.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,630.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

