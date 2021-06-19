AMEPAY (AME) 24 Hour Volume Hits $109,383.00

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. AMEPAY has a market cap of $6.91 million and $109,383.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00056844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00137205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00182044 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,437.88 or 0.99800611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002887 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.