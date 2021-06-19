America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Declares Dividend of $0.11

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

America First Multifamily Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 39.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.13. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $387.21 million, a PE ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.55.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter.

America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

