American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Geier Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

