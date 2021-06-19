Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,085 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.30% of Ameriprise Financial worth $353,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

AMP opened at $236.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.98. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.79 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

