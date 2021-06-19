AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,641 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.18% of AmerisourceBergen worth $42,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $114.42 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.69.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,085,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,240,737 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

