Amon (AMN) Price Tops $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Amon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $11,386.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Amon has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00024976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.83 or 0.00728311 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00043513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00083380 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 708,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

