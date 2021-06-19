Analysts Anticipate Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to Post $1.89 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) will report earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alexandria Real Estate Equities.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
ARE stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $182.68. 4,407,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $193.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.21.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.73%.
In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,883,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
