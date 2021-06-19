Analysts Anticipate Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to Post $1.89 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) will report earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

ARE stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $182.68. 4,407,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $193.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.73%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,883,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.