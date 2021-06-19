Analysts Anticipate BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $533.42 Million

Analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will post $533.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $537.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $529.00 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $504.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BWX Technologies.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $618,177 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.76. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.