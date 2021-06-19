Analysts Anticipate CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will announce $116.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $106.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $492.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.66 million to $496.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $555.57 million, with estimates ranging from $543.00 million to $576.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CyberArk Software.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CYBR. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $92.61 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -227.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 46.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 89,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.