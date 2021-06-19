Analysts Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,655,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,068,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.