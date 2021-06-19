Analysts Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.00. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $160.41 on Friday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $79.13 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.62.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $335,176.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,455,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,262. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after buying an additional 404,131 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,153,000 after buying an additional 255,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after buying an additional 1,712,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,930,000 after buying an additional 112,891 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,306,000 after buying an additional 29,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.