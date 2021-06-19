Analysts Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. General Electric reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 760,463,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,984,884,000 after buying an additional 78,587,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,522,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in General Electric by 107.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449,248 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 9,183.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 82,064,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,109,242. The firm has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Earnings History and Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

