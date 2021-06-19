Analysts Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.09 Million

Analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report sales of $60.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the highest is $68.55 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $17.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 244.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $269.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.71 million to $293.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $398.18 million, with estimates ranging from $364.81 million to $469.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

HT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

NYSE:HT opened at $11.30 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $184,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,850 shares of company stock valued at $514,006. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

