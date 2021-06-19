Analysts Anticipate Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $495.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to announce sales of $495.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $505.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $485.40 million. Hilltop reported sales of $572.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

NYSE HTH opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

