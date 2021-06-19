Analysts Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Post $2.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to post earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18. Littelfuse reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $8.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $10.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $355,124.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,436 shares in the company, valued at $67,312,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,443,651 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 151.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 326.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $10.75 on Friday, reaching $239.01. 260,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,140. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $161.61 and a twelve month high of $287.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

