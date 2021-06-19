Analysts Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Post $4.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to announce earnings per share of $4.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.64 and the lowest is $3.85. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 580.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.03 to $19.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.33 to $17.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.21.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

LYB traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,125. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

