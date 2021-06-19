Analysts Anticipate Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.66 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will post sales of $170.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.22 million and the lowest is $170.10 million. Penumbra reported sales of $105.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $701.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.10 million to $703.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $822.85 million, with estimates ranging from $822.09 million to $823.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter worth $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter worth $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter worth $135,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN opened at $267.57 on Friday. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,672.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.59.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.