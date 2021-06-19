Analysts Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.25. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings of ($3.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.66) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRGB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth $202,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. 223,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.