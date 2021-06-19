Analysts Anticipate salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Post $0.91 EPS

Brokerages expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.92. salesforce.com reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total transaction of $4,893,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,670 shares of company stock worth $51,713,672. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 22.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,535 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $92,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $318,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 11,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,822,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,063. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

