Analysts Anticipate SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.15 Billion

Brokerages predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report sales of $8.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.10 billion and the highest is $8.20 billion. SAP reported sales of $7.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $32.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.46 billion to $33.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $35.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.27.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $140.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $172.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 4.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

