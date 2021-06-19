Analysts Anticipate Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Western Digital posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $11.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 44.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 440,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,148 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Western Digital by 34.8% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.47. 4,904,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,739,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.78.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

