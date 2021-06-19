Analysts Expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to Post $2.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will post $2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $11.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL traded down $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.00. The company had a trading volume of 749,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,195. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.79. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $109.72 and a one year high of $197.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

