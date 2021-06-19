Analysts Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.33. Fulton Financial reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth $111,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.17. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

