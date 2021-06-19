Analysts Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce sales of $44.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.49 million and the lowest is $42.50 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $31.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $196.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.74 million to $225.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $320.98 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $458.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%.

GBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

GBT opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $76.27.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

